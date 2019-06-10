Water main breaks cause potentially nearly $20,000 in damages in Pine Lakes community

Water main break in Myrtle Beach Water main break along Joe Mill Trail and Jeremy Loop in Myrtle Beach. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Water main break along Joe Mill Trail and Jeremy Loop in Myrtle Beach.

Several water main breaks resulted in massive flooding in a neighborhood at Pine Lakes Country Club in Myrtle Beach on Sunday night.

Repairs to the six-inch water line were completed Monday afternoon and service was restored after the water outage was reported about 11 p.m. on Sunday at 44th and Camellia in the Pine Lakes Community, city officials said. While officials said eight water lines broke over the weekend, Public Works Director Janet Curry said crew members are continuing to evaluate the cause of the break.

Officials said the repairs will cost about $20,000.

A water main reportedly broken at 45th and Camillia in Old Pine Lakes Tyler Fleming Photo by Tyler Fleming

“We are concerned that higher-than-normal water pressures may have caused some or all of the breaks or leaks,” city spokesperson Mark Kruea said.

While some residents believed the water main break resulted in a sinkhole, an on-site visit by The Sun News determined no sinkhole appeared in the neighborhood.