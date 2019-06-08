This Grand Strand area will soon be getting a new Dollar Tree store

Can retail be rescued? Why so many U.S. stores are closing Stores that have been staples of the American shopping tradition for decades are closing in large numbers. Take a closer look at the reasons why it’s so hard for retailers to stay open. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Stores that have been staples of the American shopping tradition for decades are closing in large numbers. Take a closer look at the reasons why it’s so hard for retailers to stay open.

Goodbye, Family Dollar.

Hello, Dollar Tree.

A Surfside Beach store that once housed a Family Dollar is in the midst of transforming into a Dollar Tree.

A new sign has been constructed at 114 U.S. 17 Business in Surfside Beach, where a Family Dollar formerly operated. People could be seen inside the store doing work. An attempt to get an opening date from the corporate office on Friday was unsuccessful.

The new Dollar Tree store joins a shopping center that includes Homespun Crafter’s Mall, Burkes Outlet, Piggly Wiggly and others.

Dollar Tree acquired Family Dollar in 2015 and the two now exist under the same corporate umbrella.

According to a Fox Business report, the Chesapeake, Virginia company in March announced it would be closing 390 Family Dollar stores while transitioning 200 more into Dollar Tree shops. In May, Dollar Tree — which touts 15,000 stores in North America — held a national management hiring event that it said coincides with plans to open hundreds of stores annually moving forward.

Fox Business reported a little over a week ago that the company planned to renovate at least 1,000 Family Dollar stores while expanding its inventory. One of the major additions reportedly will be additional alcohol sales, which Fox Business said had been limited to 45 locations.