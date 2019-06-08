Another Bigfoot sighting? Monster Trucks set to return to Myrtle Beach Speedway

Sights and sounds of Horry County Fair The newly-returned Horry County Fair runs through April 24 and features amusement rides, food and live entertainment. General admission is $5 and parking is free. The fair is held at the Myrtle Beach Speedway off U.S. 501. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The newly-returned Horry County Fair runs through April 24 and features amusement rides, food and live entertainment. General admission is $5 and parking is free. The fair is held at the Myrtle Beach Speedway off U.S. 501.

Myrtle Beach is due for another Bigfoot sighting.

And this time he’s bringing along some new friends.

Bigfoot is among the seven 5-ton mammoth vehicles coming to town for the Monster Truck Beach Devastation at Myrtle Beach Speedway on June 14-15. Buckshot and Jester are two trucks that will be here after no appearing in the event last year.

“Sparks will fly as the metal-mashing machines devastate the ground at Myrtle Beach Speedway during the Monster Truck Beach Devastation show,” a description on Myrtle Beach Speedway’s website reads.

The other trucks scheduled to appear include Basher, Dirt Crew and Quad Chaos.

The show is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. each day, with gates opening for those with VIP tickets, suite tickets and pit party passes opening at 4 p.m. Those with pit party passes will get to see the trucks close up, meet drivers, take pictures and get autographs beginning at 4:15 p.m.

VIP tickets — which include entry to the pit party — are $25, general admission is $15 and kids 3-11 get in for $10 when purchased in advance. Separate pit party tickets are $10 and suite tickets — which include indoor seating — are $50.

Tickets prices for on-site purchase are: VIP ($35), general admission ($17), kids 3-11 ($12), pit party ($12) and suite ($50).



