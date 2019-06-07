Local
Little River Inlet diver falls ill, Coast Guard and North Myrtle Beach help with rescue
A US Coast Guard helicopter rescued a 47-year-old diver who became ill near the Little River Inlet on Friday morning.
Crews were told of an unresponsive woman on a dive boat about two miles east of the inlet around 10:45 a.m. Friday, Coast Guard officials said. The diver regained consciousness and had symptoms of decompression sickness.
A Coast Guard helicopter left Charleston to help in the rescue. North Myrtle Beach police also assisted in the efforts.
The helicopter hoisted the diver and took her to an airport where medical personnel awaited to provide further care, according to the Coast Guard.
