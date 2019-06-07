Local

One dead in house fire in the Longs area

One person died in a house fire in the Longs area on Friday afternoon.

The fire was reported around 2 p.m. on Rolling Ridge Drive. Horry County Fire and Rescue responded to the scene and the home was on fire. According to police radio traffic, one person was removed from inside the home and taken outside.

County Spokeswoman Kelly Moore confirmed one person died in the blaze.

A neighbor reported smoke coming from the back of the home, according to police radio traffic.

The county’s coroner office was called to the scene. They have not released the name of the person killed.

