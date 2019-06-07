One dead in house fire in the Longs area

Conway Fire Department demonstrates how they connect to hydrants to fight fires Conway firefighter Travis Murdoch explains to viewers the process of connecting to a fire hydrant and why it's so beneficial to extinguish fires. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Conway firefighter Travis Murdoch explains to viewers the process of connecting to a fire hydrant and why it's so beneficial to extinguish fires.

One person died in a house fire in the Longs area on Friday afternoon.

The fire was reported around 2 p.m. on Rolling Ridge Drive. Horry County Fire and Rescue responded to the scene and the home was on fire. According to police radio traffic, one person was removed from inside the home and taken outside.





County Spokeswoman Kelly Moore confirmed one person died in the blaze.

A neighbor reported smoke coming from the back of the home, according to police radio traffic.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The county’s coroner office was called to the scene. They have not released the name of the person killed.