Carolina County Music Fest kicks off in Myrtle Beach

Mickey Maguire of Boston, MA. (L), Erin Romano of Vienna, Va., Carol Romano and Glenna Harris of Falls Church, Va. (R) take a selfie in the VIP area Thursday afternoon on the first day of Carolina Country Music Fest.
David Allen of Charleston, S.C., kisses his fiancée, Julie Hatfield, also of Charleston, moments after proposing to her in front of the CCMF sign wall at Carolina Country Music Festival in Myrtle Beach Thursday afternoon.
Julie Hatfield of Charleston, S.C., shows off her new engagement ring moments after her fiancé, David Allen, proposed to her in front of the CCMF sign wall at Carolina Country Music Festival in Myrtle Beach Thursday afternoon.
Aubrey Burgess of Columbia, S.C. poses with friends in front of the CCMF autograph wall at Carolina Country Music Festival in Myrtle Beach Thursday afternoon.
Crowds of non-ticket holders begin to form on the balconies of the Midtown Inn & Cottages Thursday evening on the first day of Carolina Country Music Fest.
A Myrtle Beach police officer looks down over the crowd Thursday evening on the first day of Carolina Country Music Fest.
A zipline employee zips over the crowd to the adjacent station Thursday evening on the first day of Carolina Country Music Fest.
Fred Steck of Atlanta, GA. tosses a sandbag while playing cornhole with Rob Blair of Dallas, TX. Thursday evening on the first day of Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach.
Aubrey Burgess of Columbia, S.C. signs the CCMF autograph wall at Carolina Country Music Festival in Myrtle Beach Thursday afternoon.
Bryn Murphy of Nashville, TN. zips over the crowd to the adjacent station Thursday evening on the first day of Carolina Country Music Fest.
Crowds begin to fill the VIP area just before sunset Thursday evening on the first day of Carolina Country Music Fest.
A zipline employee straps in Daria Vander May of Wayne, N.J., just before she zips over the crowd to the adjacent station Thursday evening on the first day of Carolina Country Music Fest.
Lowell and Evelyn of Augusta, GA. pose in front of a CCMF sign at Carolina Country Music Festival in Myrtle Beach Thursday afternoon.
Jason Brooks of Lynchburg, Va. raises his hands as Gyth Rigdon performs the National Anthem Thursday afternoon during Carolina Country Music Fest.
CCMF attendees dressed in all denim gather in the VIP area Thursday afternoon on the first day of Carolina Country Music Fest.
CCMF Super VIP passholders stand atop Loft 85 in the Super VIP area Thursday afternoon on the first day of Carolina Country Music Fest.
Crowds begin to fill the VIP area Thursday evening on the first day of Carolina Country Music Fest.
A CCMF employee works behind the counter at a retail spot Thursday afternoon on the first day of Carolina Country Music Fest.
Colby Richards of Gaffney, S.C headbangs in the VIP area Thursday afternoon on the first day of Carolina Country Music Fest.
CCMF attendees cover their hearts as Gyth Rigdon performs the National Anthem Thursday afternoon at Carolina Country Music Fest.
A CCMF employee does pull ups before the first performer begins Thursday afternoon on the first day of Carolina Country Music Fest.
CCMF attendees raise their hands as Gyth Rigdon performs the National Anthem Thursday afternoon at Carolina Country Music Fest.
Skylar Cheatwood, Savannah Worthy and Emaly Rider of Georgia take a selfie in the VIP area Thursday afternoon on the first day of Carolina Country Music Fest.
