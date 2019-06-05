Local
Ocean waters may be dangerous today on the Grand Strand. Take caution, officials say
The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a beach hazards statement for Wednesday, warning of strong currents that could potentially sweep swimmers into rip currents or other dangerous areas.
The hazard is in effect through Wednesday evening for coastal Horry and Georgetown counties, from North Myrtle Beach to south of Georgetown, according to the NWS.
“Longshore currents can sweep swimmers and surfers into rip currents, piers, jetties, and other hazardous areas,” the statement reads. “Often, if they longshore current is strong enough, it will sweep swimmers off their feet, making it difficult to return to shore.”
The weather service said swimmers should take caution before entering the water.
Beach hazards are issued when there are rip current, longshore current threats that create life-threatening conditions in the ocean, according to the NWS.
