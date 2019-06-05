Searching for name brands at lower prices? T.J. Maxx opening new store on Grand Strand

More shoppers want to buy groceries online - Amazon, Kroger, Wal-Mart jump on tasty trend Walmart and Publix grocery stores already offer delivery services in Beaufort and Jasper counties. The new Kroger on Buckwalter will also offer the service when it opens on May 15. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Walmart and Publix grocery stores already offer delivery services in Beaufort and Jasper counties. The new Kroger on Buckwalter will also offer the service when it opens on May 15.

If you’re looking to find trending clothing, handbags, shoes and accessories, a new store opening on the Grand Strand may be able to help with that.

A T.J. Maxx retail store, which sells name brands at a fraction of the price, is coming to Pawleys Island.

In the last month, a “coming soon” sign was placed in front of the Publix Super Market at Pawleys Island Plaza on Ocean Highway 17.

The Sun News has reached out to T.J. Maxx corporate offices for details about when the store will open.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW