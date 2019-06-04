Local

Horry Co. coroner: 11-year-old child drowns at Myrtle Beach Ocean Blvd resort

An 11-year-old drowned at the Beach Colony Resort in Myrtle Beach Sunday, according to Chris Dontell with the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

The child, from Cincinnati, was transported to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, Dontell said.

Myrtle Beach Police Department is investigating the incident. No charges were filed in the case, Dontell said.

