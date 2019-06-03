Comedic mini elephant, reality TV acrobats: Loomis Bros. Circus returning to Myrtle Beach

Loomis Bros. Circus set to return to Myrtle Beach The Loomis Bros. Circus returns to Myrtle Beach with new features, including shows by a Chicago-based acrobat team that performed as the “Chicago Boyz” on season 8 of NBC reality show “America’s Got Talent.” Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Loomis Bros. Circus returns to Myrtle Beach with new features, including shows by a Chicago-based acrobat team that performed as the “Chicago Boyz” on season 8 of NBC reality show “America’s Got Talent.”

The Loomis Bros. Circus has added a little Midwest flavor as it returns to Myrtle Beach for the second consecutive year.

The Florida-based circus, which debuted here last summer, will be back at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center this month for two days with new features, including performances by a Chicago-based acrobat team that appeared as the “Chicago Boyz” on season 8 of NBC reality show “America’s Got Talent.”

The show — which is part of the 2019 “Circus Traditions Tour” and has one performance scheduled for June 14 (7 p.m.) and three for June 15 (1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.) — also is featuring a mostly new cast that includes white ponies doing liberty and the “world’s smallest elephant” that performs a comedy act with a surprise ending.

“Pretty much the entire cast is different with the exception of ringmaster, elephants and tigers,” Loomis Bros. told The Sun News.

The 90-minute performances will feature a traditional three-ring circus that includes Asian and African elephants, a white Siberian tiger, royal bengal tigers, daredevils, aerialists, a live circus band and more.

“This year’s show is one you and your family surely won’t want to miss!” Justin Loomis, the show’s producer and ringmaster, said in a prepared statement. “Our 2019 edition features an all new lineup of amazing acts as well as some returning family favorites.”

Admission is $20 for adults and $8 for children ages 2 through 12. Tickets can be purchased in advance at loomiscircus.com via credit or debit card or with cash only at the circus box office on the day of the show. Coupons for free child entry are available at several merchants throughout Horry County and can also be found on the show’s Facebook page.

Seating is general admission and doors open an hour prior to each show.

Loomis Bros. Circus has been performing for more than two decades.