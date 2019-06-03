Check your tickets! Winning lottery ticket sold at Conway convenience store

tglantz@thestate.com

Did you purchase a Mega Millions ticket at JRs Mini Mart in Conway?

If so, you may have won $10,000.

The winning ticket from Friday’s drawing was sold at JRs Mini Mart, at 4010 U.S. 501 in Conway, according to a release from the South Carolina Education Lottery.

Check your tickets — winning numbers are 7, 8, 26, 65, 67 and Megaball is 4.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The odds of matching four white ball numbers and the Megaball number are 1 in 931,001. Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes, according to the S.C. Education Lottery.

SHARE COPY LINK If the record-breaking Powerball jackpot has you dreaming of how you would spend the winnings — you are not alone. But where you live plays a big role in how much of the prize you would get to keep.