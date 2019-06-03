Local
Check your tickets! Winning lottery ticket sold at Conway convenience store
Did you purchase a Mega Millions ticket at JRs Mini Mart in Conway?
If so, you may have won $10,000.
The winning ticket from Friday’s drawing was sold at JRs Mini Mart, at 4010 U.S. 501 in Conway, according to a release from the South Carolina Education Lottery.
Check your tickets — winning numbers are 7, 8, 26, 65, 67 and Megaball is 4.
The odds of matching four white ball numbers and the Megaball number are 1 in 931,001. Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes, according to the S.C. Education Lottery.
