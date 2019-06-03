Local

Check your tickets! Winning lottery ticket sold at Conway convenience store

Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com

Did you purchase a Mega Millions ticket at JRs Mini Mart in Conway?

If so, you may have won $10,000.

The winning ticket from Friday’s drawing was sold at JRs Mini Mart, at 4010 U.S. 501 in Conway, according to a release from the South Carolina Education Lottery.

Check your tickets — winning numbers are 7, 8, 26, 65, 67 and Megaball is 4.

The odds of matching four white ball numbers and the Megaball number are 1 in 931,001. Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes, according to the S.C. Education Lottery.

If the record-breaking Powerball jackpot has you dreaming of how you would spend the winnings — you are not alone. But where you live plays a big role in how much of the prize you would get to keep.

By

Hannah Strong

The Sun News Reporter Hannah Strong is passionate about making the world better through what she reports and writes. Strong, who is a Pawleys Island native, is quick to jump on breaking news, profiles stories about people in the community and obituaries. Strong has won four S.C. Press Association first-place awards, including one for enterprise reporting after riding along with police during a homicide. She earned a bachelor’s degree in communications from Winthrop University.

  Comments  