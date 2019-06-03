Conway police search for missing teen who was driving to visit family, but never arrived

Conway Police Department is searching for a missing teenager who was last seen Sunday, according to Lt. Selena Small with CPD.

Madaline Maslanka, 19, of Conway, was leaving Conway and driving to Hilton Head to meet family Sunday but did not arrive, authorities said. She was last seen in the area of Technology Boulevard in Conway about 6:30 p.m.

Maslanka was wearing a black dress and driving a silver Volkswagen Jetta with Ohio plate HLQ6334.

Maslanka is a 5-feet, 4-inches tall, white female, weighing 180 pounds.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Conway police at 843-248-1790 or local law enforcement.