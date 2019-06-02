All he needs is ‘One Mic’: Rapper Nas coming to North Myrtle Beach House of Blues

Snoop Dogg returns to the Myrtle Beach area for the first time in nearly 10 years on the ‘Wellness Retreat’ tour Hip-hop artist Snoop Dogg showed up in Myrtle Beach for the 'Wellness Retreat' tour with special guests Berner and Flatbush Zombies. Check out exclusive content from the show. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hip-hop artist Snoop Dogg showed up in Myrtle Beach for the 'Wellness Retreat' tour with special guests Berner and Flatbush Zombies. Check out exclusive content from the show.

Nas is like . . . going to be in North Myrtle Beach soon.

The New York City rapper, who was most popular in the late 1990s and 2000s, is set to perform at the House of Blues on July 20. The show is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. and ticket prices range from $45-$75.

Nas, whose popular hip hop singles include “I Can,” Street Dreams,” “Oochie Wally,” “Made You Look,” “One Mic,” and “Nas Is Like,” has been nominated for Grammys 13 times, has won two BET Hip Hop Awards and won an Emmy for Outstanding Sports Documentary in 2011 for “Survival 1.”

Nas also is famous for one of rap’s biggest feuds in which exchanged diss tracks with Jay-Z in the early 2000s.

This show is one of several notable original acts scheduled to perform at the House of Blues this year.

June 8: Big Mamma’s House of Burlesque

June 15: Tech N9ne

June 21: A Day To Remember

June 27: Biz Markie

June 28: Thunder from Down Under

June 29: MoneyBagg Yo

July 6: Yo Gotti

July 14: Killswitch Engage and Clutch

July 20: Nas

July 21: Blueface

July 24: Hellyeah

July 25: Iration with Pepper, Fortunate Youth and Katastro

July 26: Eric B and Rakim

Aug. 1: I Prevail

Aug. 9: Puddle of Mudd

Aug. 13: DaBaby

Sept. 7: Aaron Lewis

Oct. 4: Theory of a Deadman

Dec. 7: Incubus