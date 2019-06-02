Local
All he needs is ‘One Mic’: Rapper Nas coming to North Myrtle Beach House of Blues
Nas is like . . . going to be in North Myrtle Beach soon.
The New York City rapper, who was most popular in the late 1990s and 2000s, is set to perform at the House of Blues on July 20. The show is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. and ticket prices range from $45-$75.
Nas, whose popular hip hop singles include “I Can,” Street Dreams,” “Oochie Wally,” “Made You Look,” “One Mic,” and “Nas Is Like,” has been nominated for Grammys 13 times, has won two BET Hip Hop Awards and won an Emmy for Outstanding Sports Documentary in 2011 for “Survival 1.”
Nas also is famous for one of rap’s biggest feuds in which exchanged diss tracks with Jay-Z in the early 2000s.
This show is one of several notable original acts scheduled to perform at the House of Blues this year.
June 8: Big Mamma’s House of Burlesque
June 15: Tech N9ne
June 21: A Day To Remember
June 27: Biz Markie
June 28: Thunder from Down Under
June 29: MoneyBagg Yo
July 6: Yo Gotti
July 14: Killswitch Engage and Clutch
July 20: Nas
July 21: Blueface
July 24: Hellyeah
July 25: Iration with Pepper, Fortunate Youth and Katastro
July 26: Eric B and Rakim
Aug. 1: I Prevail
Aug. 9: Puddle of Mudd
Aug. 13: DaBaby
Sept. 7: Aaron Lewis
Oct. 4: Theory of a Deadman
Dec. 7: Incubus
