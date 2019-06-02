Local
Coroner: One person dead after wreck near SC highway interchange
One person died in a vehicle wreck Saturday night just north of the S.C. 544-S.C. 31 interchange, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Chris Dontell.
The coroner’s office has not yet released the name of the person killed in the crash, which happened just before midnight, Dontell said.
Dontell said the coroner’s office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating.
