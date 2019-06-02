Coroner: One person dead after wreck near SC highway interchange

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

One person died in a vehicle wreck Saturday night just north of the S.C. 544-S.C. 31 interchange, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Chris Dontell.

The coroner’s office has not yet released the name of the person killed in the crash, which happened just before midnight, Dontell said.

Dontell said the coroner’s office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating.