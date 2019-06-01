Virginia woman dies days after motorcycle wreck in North Myrtle Beach

Drive a golf cart on the streets of South Carolina? Here is what you need to know Do you drive a golf cart on the street in the Lowcountry? You could be breaking some South Carolina state laws and not even know it. Take a look at this quick video and make sure you're cruising legally. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you drive a golf cart on the street in the Lowcountry? You could be breaking some South Carolina state laws and not even know it. Take a look at this quick video and make sure you're cruising legally.

A 51-year-old Virginia woman died Saturday morning from injuries sustained in a motorcycle wreck Tuesday in Myrtle Beach, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.

Leigh Ann Kurtz of Roanoke died in a local hospital days after the crash, which took place near 15th Avenue North in North Myrtle Beach.

North Myrtle Beach Public Safety emergency personnel were called to the area just before 12:30 p.m. after reports of a wreck involving a motorcycle.