North Myrtle Beach man dies in hospital day after golf cart collided with truck

A 60-year-old man died Friday as a result of injuries sustained in a golf cart-vs.-truck collision the day before in North Myrtle Beach, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.

Jeffrey Friday, a resident of North Myrtle Beach, died at the hospital Friday, McSpadden said.

Two golf cart riders were transported to the hospital after a collision with a truck Thursday afternoon, North Myrtle Beach spokesperson Pat Dowling told The Sun News.

The crash happened about noon near 13th Avenue South and Highway 17. Two people who were riding on the golf cart were taken to Grand Strand Memorial Center with injuries after the truck hit the golf cart, Dowling said.

According to scanner traffic, firefighters found the golf cart overturned when they arrived on scene.