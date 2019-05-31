Severe thunderstorm warning issued for part of Horry County

Lightning Safety Tips with LeeAnn Allegretto Watch a NOAA video about being safe when thunderstorms and lighting approach. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Watch a NOAA video about being safe when thunderstorms and lighting approach.

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Horry County.

The warning is in effect until 5:45 p.m. for the central Horry County and southwestern Columbus (N.C.) County, including the following areas: Tabor City, North Carolina, Loris, Bethel, Longs, Pireway, Dulah, Nakina and Georgetown.

At 4:40 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was tracked in an area 17 miles southwest of Whiteville, North Carolina to 14 miles northeast of Conway moving east at 50 mph, the NWS reports. Gusts up to 60 mph are possible with damage to power lines and tree expected, the weather service said.