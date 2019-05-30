Two golf cart riders taken to hospital following North Myrtle Beach crash

Two golf cart riders were transported to the hospital after a collision with a truck in North Myrtle Beach Thursday afternoon, said city spokesperson Pat Dowling.

The crash happened about noon near 13th Avenue South and Highway 17. Two people who were riding on the golf cart were taken to Grand Strand Memorial Center with injuries after the truck hit the golf cart, Dowling said.

According to scanner traffic, firefighters found the golf cart overturned when they arrived on scene.