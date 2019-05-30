Loris’ next mayor will be decided in a run-off after close special election

How to cast your vote using South Carolina’s voting machines Whether you're new to the state or need a refresher, South Carolina's voting machines are simple to use. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Whether you're new to the state or need a refresher, South Carolina's voting machines are simple to use.

The next mayor of Loris will be chosen in a run-off after Tuesday’s special election couldn’t determine a winner.

The run-off, scheduled for June 11, will pit Todd Harrelson, the city’s current Mayor Pro Tempore, against city councilman Michael Suggs.

Harrelson garnered one more vote than Suggs during Tuesday’s election, according to certified results, but didn’t receive the requisite 51 percent of votes to be declared the outright winner.

Harrelson has assumed the mayor’s duties, including signing city checks and presiding over council meetings, since former Mayor Henry Nichols died Feb. 26 after a nearly two-year battle with cancer.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

City Clerk Kenya Wright said Nichols’ term ends this year, so the mayor position will be on the ballot again in November.

Harrelson, 56, is a lifelong Loris resident and said his priorities should he be elected include unifying the city and bringing new businesses to the area.

He said his values and integrity stem from his strong Christian beliefs, and he doesn’t believe raising taxes is necessary to create economic growth, but he also knows, as a business owner himself, that sometimes you have to spend money to make money.

Suggs did not return an email seeking an interview.