Food on the floor, no expiration dates: How a Conway restaurant scored in DHEC inspection

How DHEC decides whether a restaurant gets an ‘A’ or a ‘C’ DHEC conducts inspections — what it calls a “snapshot in time” of retail food establishments’ employee behavior and preparation practices — annually or quarterly depending on the establishment’s food processes and compliance history. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK DHEC conducts inspections — what it calls a “snapshot in time” of retail food establishments’ employee behavior and preparation practices — annually or quarterly depending on the establishment’s food processes and compliance history.

A Conway hibachi restaurant had food stored on the floor, no expiration dates marked on food and an empty soap dispenser during a recent South Carolina Department of Health and Environment inspection.

Jade Hibachi, at 201 Graduate Road, received a low score of 78 — or a B grade — during a routine inspection May 23.

During the inspection, the report states, raw beef and raw chicken were found stored over cooked rice in a walk-in cooler. Containers of rice were not marked with a throw-away date and bags of onions were found stored on the floor, along with cases of food, according to the inspection report.

The restaurant lost points for not having hand soap at a sink that employees use, the report states.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Management could not provide a copy or locate the facility’s clean-up of bodily fluids policy or the employee health policy, according to the report.

Other area restaurants that scored low this month during DHEC inspections are: Landmark Gazebo Restaurant, at 1501 S. Ocean Blvd. in Myrtle Beach, received an 81 and New China Buffet Dba Lucky Cho, at 1700 U.S. 17 N. in Surfside Beach received an 85.

DHEC inspectors conduct risk-based inspections annually or quarterly based on an establishment’s food process and compliance history, according to DHEC. Scores are a “snapshot in time” based on how food establishments handle five risk factors: food contact equipment cleanliness, cooking temperatures, employee health, food sources and food holding temperatures.

Grades are on a 100-point scale, with letter grades A through C. An “A” grade is a score higher than 87 points. The “B” grade ranges from 78 to 87 points, and means an establishment’s food safety practices need improvement, according to DHEC. Grade “C” is anything less than 78 points. The C-level grade means food safety practices need “significant improvement,” according to DHEC.