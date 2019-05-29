Update: Road reopened after a brush fire shut down a portion of S.C. 9 in Horry County

Horry County fire crews battle a brush fire at S.C. 9 and Long Branch Swamp Road in the Green Sea area of Horry County on Wednesday. Horry County Fire Rescue Twitter

A brush fire that shut down a portion of S.C. 9 in the Green Sea area of Horry County late Wednesday afternoon has been contained and the road has reopened, according to Tony Casey of Horry County Fire Rescue.

According to HCRF, it had 17 units in the area of Highway 9 and Long Branch Swamp Road at approximately 6:30 p.m. for a 10-acre brush fire, and by 7:30 they were completing their treatment of the blaze.

There were no injuries or threats to structures, and the South Carolina Forestry Commission was also on the scene.





Horry County has a burn ban in effect because of the dry conditions and crews have had to respond to a few brush fires across the county Wednesday.



