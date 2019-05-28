Local
Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries in U.S. 501 crash near Carolina Forest Blvd
A motorcyclist has been transported to Grand Strand Medical Hospital following a wreck on U.S. 501 near Carolina Forest Boulevard Tuesday afternoon, said Tony Casey with Horry County Fire Rescue.
Crews were called to the scene about 1:15 p.m. after reports of a vehicle versus motorcycle crash. One patient was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, Casey said.
The roadway is not closed, according to S.C. Highway Patrol. Officials ask people to avoid the area.
