‘A cause for celebration’: Here’s what’s happening at LGBTQ Pride fest in Myrtle Beach

For LGBTQ folks nation-wide, June of 2019 is a special month. And to kick it off, Grand Strand PRIDE will be hold a Pride festival to celebrate the local LGBTQ community.

In June of 1969, miles away from Myrtle Beach, protests against homophobia occurred after a police raid at The Stonewall Inn in New York City which sparked the first Gay Pride March a year later in 1970. From then, similar parades and festivals spread across the globe.





This year, folks will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the event that many consider to be the start of the modern gay rights movement, including a massive pride parade in New York. But locals won’t have to travel far to celebrate, with the local Pride in the Park kicking off on Saturday.

“We know that there are Pride Celebrations just about anywhere you can think of around the world but Myrtle Beach has it’s own vibrant LGBTQ Community and everyone deserves to celebrate who they are so why not at right here at home,” said Craig McGee, Chair of the Coastal Business Guild and board member of Grand Strand PRIDE.

According to McGee, the first major Pride event was held in Myrtle Beach in the late 1990s. While other LGBTQ organizations planned events in the following years, Grand Strand PRIDE has emerged as the largest group in the area. Together with the Coastal Business Guild it promotes LGBTQ professionals, businesses and community members.





“The contributions that the LGBTQ community bring to Myrtle Beach and the Grand Strand are truly a cause for celebration,” he said.

The event will be held in The Market Common, starting at noon on Saturday with an open ceremony that will include a tribute to the anniversary of Stonewall.

Musical acts include the Jake Newman Band, DJ Chris James and the Tru Sol Band. For those interested, a Hula Hoop Contest begins at 4 p.m.

McGee said the event would not have been possible without local sponsors. One sponsor, Mr. Fish, will be holding a fish fry at Pride and will also be serving barbecue. Alcohol will also be served.

The event will wrap up around 9 p.m. Another sponsor, Pulse Ultra Club on Highway 17 Business, will be hosting a Pride after party with a drag show starting at midnight.

Ultimately, McGee hopes the event that promotes LGBTQ-friendly business and create a welcoming space for whoever attends to feel welcome. He said organizers worked hard to create something that folks in Myrtle Beach and the surrounding area can enjoy.

“Unfortunately there are many divides within the LGBTQ community, we hope that everyone in our community will be excited to attend an event that is designed for everyone and use that opportunity to come together and see that they do have a supportive community that they should be proud to be a part of,” he said.

Admission will be free. The high temperatures will still be around on Saturday, so McGee recommends bringing a hat and sunscreen.