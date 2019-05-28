Local

Horry County police say missing 20-year-old found safe

Horry County police said a 20-year-old man has been found safe, according to a Facebook post from the department.

Austin Reid Mote was last seen about 10:30 p.m. Memorial Day near North Myrtle Beach, authorities said. He may have gone to the Ocean Lakes Campground area in Myrtle Beach after leaving North Myrtle Beach, police said.

The 20-year-old was last seen wearing a white Clemson baseball jersey. He is described as 5-feet, 10-inches tall and 130 pounds.

Anyone with information about Mote’s whereabouts is asked to call 843-248-1520.

Hannah Strong

