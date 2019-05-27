More than 25 people arrested by SLED in prostitution raid this past weekend

The difference between prostitution and sex trafficking According to experts, it's important to understand the differences between prostitution, which is voluntary, and sex trafficking, which can trap victims with involuntary sex work. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK According to experts, it's important to understand the differences between prostitution, which is voluntary, and sex trafficking, which can trap victims with involuntary sex work.

Over the course of two days, 29 people were arrested in a prostitution bust conducted by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Eleven were arrested Friday and 18 on Saturday. SLED officers made the arrests in Myrtle Beach near 29th Avenue North and Oleander Drive, as well as 48th Avenue North and N. Kings Highway.

Melissa Gabrielle Davis faces two charges of child neglect and one charge of aiding in prostitution. According to a warrant for Davis’ arrest, she had a two-month-old and a two-year-old in her custody while knowingly driving another suspect to a job.





Two others, Jeromie King and Cortney Stockman, both face charges of aiding in prostitution, trafficking meth, trafficking heroin and possession of a stolen hand gun.

In total, 17 people were charged with prostitution offenses, while others were charges with aiding prostitution, drug possession, drug trafficking, possession stolen weapons, driving under suspension and child neglect.