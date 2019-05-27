Local
Several employees showed up to a hot building in Myrtle Beach. Turns out, the AC unit was stolen
Heat wave safety tips
Pine Lake County Club found itself down an air conditioning unit on the hottest day of the year so far.
According to a Myrtle Beach Police report, employees of the country club arrived at 6 a.m. on Sunday and noticed how hot it was inside a building. The business owner then called an air condition repair person that found out the A/C unit was stolen.
The theft likely took place between a party that ended at 2 a.m. and the employees arriving four hours later.
The suspect turned off the power before disconnecting the AC unit and disconnected the wiring from the fuse box, leaving little evidence for the police. The unit weighed over five tons, according to the report.
“The suspect(s) that took the unit apparently knew what they were doing,” the police report said. “There was nothing to process at the scene.”
No arrests have been made at this time.
Comments