A SUV passenger threatened an attendant to get through Ocean Boulevard barricades, report says

A SUV driver and passenger took their frustrations with the traffic barricades on Ocean Boulevard to a potentially dangerous height on Sunday, according to a Myrtle Beach Police report.

Shortly after 1 a.m, an unknown man in an SUV with a New York license plate attempted to turn right onto 5th Avenue in Myrtle Beach. An attendant standing on the street informed the occupants that the road was blocked, and that they have to wait in traffic until they reached a designated exit.

The passenger told the attendant they had a pass in the glove compartment that would allow the SUV through the barricade. The passenger then pulled out a gun and showed it to the attendant.

The SUV continued southbound before the attendant could get a read on the license plate numbers, according to police reports.





During the Memorial Day Weekend for Bike Fest, barricades lined Ocean Boulevard, directing traffic southbound with limited exits to head toward Kings Highway. Police and attendants stood at the barricades informing drivers no one other than security personnel were allowed to pass through the barricades.

While there has been no arrests made, police believe they have found the SUV, but no arrests have been made at this time.