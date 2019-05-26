Authorities bringing kayakers in ‘distress’ back to shore on south end

How to survive if you get caught in a rip current Rip currents are powerful, narrow channels of fast-moving water. Rip currents account for 80% of beach rescues, and can be dangerous if you don't know what to do. This video from NOAA Ocean Today shows you how to break the grip of the rip. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Rip currents are powerful, narrow channels of fast-moving water. Rip currents account for 80% of beach rescues, and can be dangerous if you don't know what to do. This video from NOAA Ocean Today shows you how to break the grip of the rip.

Update: Pawleys Island police tweeted that the kayakers are back on the beach and safe.

Midway Fire Rescue jet skis are bringing a pair of kayakers who were reportedly in “distress” after overturning in the ocean Sunday back to shore, according to a department tweet.

Pawleys Island police, who initially tweeted about the incident, said the incident happened at “the south inlet.”

Midway Fire Rescue sent out rescue jet skis from the beach in pursuit of the distressed kayakers a little before 6 p.m. , PIPD tweeted. The agency said the people were estimated to be about a mile off shore.