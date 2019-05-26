North Myrtle Beach crews on scene after water main break impacts Cherry Grove

North Myrtle Beach’s Department of Public Safety is working to to fix a water main break in the Cherry Grove area, said city spokesperson Pat Dowling.
The water outage was reported Sunday morning.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
