Motorcyclist dies from injuries sustained in wreck from more than a week ago

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A motorcyclist has died as a result of injuries suffered in a May 16 vehicle wreck, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy.

Christopher Gammons, a 35-year-old from Mount Airy, North Carolina, died Saturday at Grand Strand Regional Medical Hospital from injuries he sustained in the crash, which happened at the intersection of Kings Highway and Harrelson Boulevard, Bellamy said.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department is the investigating agency.