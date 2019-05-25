Crash with injuries temporarily shuts down northbound lanes on Kings Highway

Motorcycle crash shuts down part of Kings Highway A motorcycle crash with injuries shut down the northbound lanes on Kings Highway near 24th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach on Saturday night. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A motorcycle crash with injuries shut down the northbound lanes on Kings Highway near 24th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach on Saturday night.

A motorcycle crash with injuries temporarily shut down the northbound lanes on Kings Highway near 24th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach on Saturday night.

According to the S.C. Highway Patrol, the wreck happened around 8 p.m. One northbound lane was reopened at 8:45 p.m. with all lanes reopening before 9 p.m.

Three motorcycles were involved in the crash, according to a witness at the scene.

Chris Norton said he was driving his motorcycle north on Kings Highway when one red bike crossed into another lane and hit another red motorcycle. A blue motorcycle also was involved.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“It was just like smoke and stuff everywhere,” Norton said.

Norton said he and others nearby ran up to provide aid. One driver was badly hurt and had blood running down his face, Norton said. Another had road rash with a passenger who also was badly injured, he said.

Dozens of police and fire vehicles responded to the scene and blocked off part of Kings Highway near 24th Avenue North. A small crowd gathered to watch police tend to the scene.