President Trump nominates former Horry County Police Major to head ATF

Chuck Canterbury, National President of the Fraternal Order of Police, speaks in front of the old Horry County Courthouse on Tuesday. His organization endorsed Johnny Gardner in the republican primary for Horry County Council Chair. alang@thesunnews.com

A former Horry County Police Department Major is now in line to serve as head of the nation’s Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

President Donald Trump nominated Kenneth Charles “Chuck” Canterbury on Friday to serve as ATF director, according to CNN.

Canterbury, who has served as president of the National Fraternal Order of Police since 2003, began his work as a police officer in 1978 before retiring from HCPD as Major in charge of the Operations Bureau, according to his profile on the FOP website.

The profile also states that Canterbury was inducted into the South Carolina Law Enforcement Hall of Fame in 2017 and graduated from Coastal Carolina University.

Canterbury last year publicly endorsed Johnny Gardner, who would go on to win the race for Horry County Council Chair, while calling for the county to hire more police officers.

He was not immediately available for comment on the nomination.