Main Street Bridge in Conway set to reopen after monthslong closure

The Main Street Bridge in Conway is set to reopen Saturday morning, according to SC Rep. Kevin Hardee.

Hardee posted the news on his Facebook page, noting that there will be occasional lane closures in the evenings until all work is completed. Construction is projected to be complete June 30, according to the SC Department of Transportation.

The bridge over the Waccamaw River on U.S. 501 Business has been closed since early January and was originally scheduled to reopen in March, but additional rust found on the bridge delayed the process, according to previous reports.