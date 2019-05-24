Local
Dead whale washes up on Huntington Beach State Park shores
A dead whale washed ashore at Huntington Beach State Park early Friday morning.
The whale was discovered about 6 a.m. during a sea turtle patrol, said Brenda Magers, park manager.
Magers said she believes the marine animal to be a pymgy sperm whale. Marine wildlife experts from Coastal Carolina University arrived at the park, and a necropsy was scheduled for the whale at 9:30 a.m.
The whale is roughly 6 feet long and about 50 yards from the ocean.
