Market Common restaurant had dirty prep tools, old food, DHEC inspection shows
A Market Common restaurant has redeemed itself after receiving a low score during an inspection by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Tupelo Honey received a 74 during an inspection May 14 due to dishes not being cleaned to DHEC’s standard, food not being held at proper temperatures and food and salad dressings exceeding seven days, according to DHEC records. The restaurant, at 3042 Howard Ave., had dirty knives in the food prep area and a refrigerator with a “bad thermostat,” the inspection report states.
A DHEC grade “C” is anything less than 78 points. The C-level grade means food safety practices need “significant improvement,” according to DHEC.
The restaurant received a perfect score the following day after correcting practices.
