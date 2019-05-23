Market Common restaurant had dirty prep tools, old food, DHEC inspection shows

How DHEC decides whether a restaurant gets an ‘A’ or a ‘C’ DHEC conducts inspections — what it calls a “snapshot in time” of retail food establishments’ employee behavior and preparation practices — annually or quarterly depending on the establishment’s food processes and compliance history. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK DHEC conducts inspections — what it calls a “snapshot in time” of retail food establishments’ employee behavior and preparation practices — annually or quarterly depending on the establishment’s food processes and compliance history.

A Market Common restaurant has redeemed itself after receiving a low score during an inspection by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Tupelo Honey received a 74 during an inspection May 14 due to dishes not being cleaned to DHEC’s standard, food not being held at proper temperatures and food and salad dressings exceeding seven days, according to DHEC records. The restaurant, at 3042 Howard Ave., had dirty knives in the food prep area and a refrigerator with a “bad thermostat,” the inspection report states.

A DHEC grade “C” is anything less than 78 points. The C-level grade means food safety practices need “significant improvement,” according to DHEC.

The restaurant received a perfect score the following day after correcting practices.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW