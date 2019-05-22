Horry County Fire Rescue on scene of 10 acre brush fire in Bucksport area

Conway Fire Department demonstrates how they connect to hydrants to fight fires Conway firefighter Travis Murdoch explains to viewers the process of connecting to a fire hydrant and why it's so beneficial to extinguish fires. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Conway firefighter Travis Murdoch explains to viewers the process of connecting to a fire hydrant and why it's so beneficial to extinguish fires.

Horry County Fire Rescue are working to put out a roughly 10-acre brush fire in the Bucksport area, according to fire officials.





Crews were called to the area of 8000 Bellamy Dr. in Bucksport around 2:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Tony Casey, spokesman with HCFR said. Five engines are currently on the scene, working with The South Carolina Forestry Commission to fully contain the blaze, officials said.

There are no reported injuries or structure damage. Officials said there are no structures immediately threatened by the fire.