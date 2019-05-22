Local

'It was an awesome trip': Myrtle Beach tourist cashes in on lucky SC lottery ticket

A Myrtle Beach tourist went back home to North Carolina with a $125,000 souvenir after she bought a lucky South Carolina Education Lottery ticket, according to a release from the S.C. lottery.

The North Carolina resident was on vacation with a friend when she purchased the winning Power Shot Multiplier ticket at the Turtle Market on Highway 17 South in North Myrtle Beach.

The friends went on about their vacation in Myrtle Beach, taking the ticket everywhere they went, even to the beach, the release states.

“I sealed it in an envelope and then in plastic so it wouldn’t get wet,” the lucky winner said in the release. “It was an awesome trip.”

The winner cashed in her ticket Tuesday. One more top prize of $125,000 remains in the Power Shot Multiplier game, with the odds of winning at 1 in 660,000, the release states.

