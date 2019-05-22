Local

Horry County police vehicle involved in crash on S.C. 544, officials say

Photo courtesy of Horry County police
Photo courtesy of Horry County police

An Horry County Police Department patrol vehicle was involved in a wreck on S.C. 544 near Singleton Ridge Road Wednesday morning, said Mikayla Moskov with HCPD.

No injuries were reported, Moskov said. The crash happened before 9 a.m. Wednesday.

This is a breaking story. Check back later for updates.

Hannah Strong

The Sun News Reporter Hannah Strong is passionate about making the world better through what she reports and writes. Strong, who is a Pawleys Island native, is quick to jump on breaking news, profiles stories about people in the community and obituaries. Strong has won four S.C. Press Association first-place awards, including one for enterprise reporting after riding along with police during a homicide. She earned a bachelor’s degree in communications from Winthrop University.
  Comments  