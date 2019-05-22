Horry County police vehicle involved in crash on S.C. 544, officials say

Photo courtesy of Horry County police

An Horry County Police Department patrol vehicle was involved in a wreck on S.C. 544 near Singleton Ridge Road Wednesday morning, said Mikayla Moskov with HCPD.

No injuries were reported, Moskov said. The crash happened before 9 a.m. Wednesday.

This is a breaking story. Check back later for updates.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW