Three people displaced after early morning Carolina Forest house fire

Best practices for preventing fires at home Accidental house fires are a serious safety threat. Learn how to cut down your risk by exercising these simple prevention tips. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Accidental house fires are a serious safety threat. Learn how to cut down your risk by exercising these simple prevention tips.

A fire at a Carolina Forest home early Wednesday morning has displaced three people, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Crews were called to 307 Black Willow Ct. off River Oaks Drive about 3 a.m. No injuries were reported, officials said.

The fire was contained to the garage area of the home, HCFR said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Myrtle Beach Fire Department assisted in the call.