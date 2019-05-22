Local

Three people displaced after early morning Carolina Forest house fire

A fire at a Carolina Forest home early Wednesday morning has displaced three people, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Crews were called to 307 Black Willow Ct. off River Oaks Drive about 3 a.m. No injuries were reported, officials said.

The fire was contained to the garage area of the home, HCFR said.

Myrtle Beach Fire Department assisted in the call.

