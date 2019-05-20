Local

One person injured in early morning Loris home fire

One person suffered non-life threatening injuries in a Loris home fire early Monday morning.

Horry County Fire and Rescue crews responded to a Cleaview Court home around 12:30 a.m. for the report blaze, according to the department.

One person was taken to the hospital, according to the agency. The injuries are not believed to be life threatening. Investigators were called to the scene to help determine the cause of the blaze.

Crews remained on scene for more than two hours during the incident.

The Loris Fire Department also assisted at the scene.

