Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of Horry County
The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Horry County on Saturday afternoon.
The warning was issued at 4:44 p.m. and is in effect through 5:30 p.m. for the west central portion of the county. Areas that could be affected include Aynor, Conway and other parts of west central Horry County, the weather service reports.
At 4:44 p.m. a severe thunderstorm was spotted near Conway and moving northwest at 15 mph, the NWS states. Possible effects include 60 mph gusts and quarter-sized hail.
“Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines,” the weather service stated.
For safety, the NWS advises you to move to the interior part of a room on the lowest floor of a building.
