Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in wreck on Highway 501 in Conway

South Carolina traffic collisions by the numbers More than 141,000 traffic collisions were recorded in South Carolina in 2017. Here's why there were so many. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK More than 141,000 traffic collisions were recorded in South Carolina in 2017. Here's why there were so many.

A 54-year-old motorcyclist died in a wreck on U.S. 501 near the S.C. 544 intersection in Conway on Friday, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.

Teresea McCord of Chesapeake, Virginia died in a crash that happened around 5:09 p.m., the coroner’s office reports. There were three vehicles involved, including her motorcycle, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

McCord was going southbound on 501 when she attempted to go left and collided with a Honda Accord, the SCHP reports. After being struck by the Accord, the motorcycle hit a FedEx semi that was heading northbound, according to the highway patrol.

McCord died as a result of the collision, while the driver of the Accord suffered minor injuries, SCHP reports. McCord, who was wearing a helmet, was deemed to be at fault in the wreck and therefore no charges will be made, according to the highway patrol.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts have descended on the Myrtle Beach area for the annual bike week celebration. Motorcycle-related events related are scheduled throughout the weekend.