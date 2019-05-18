Local
2 dead in fatal Myrtle Beach area wreck, country music star’s tour bus involved in crash
Two people died in a head-on collision on Highway 22 in the Myrtle Beach area early Saturday morning.
County music star Travis Tritt posted on Twitter that his tour bus had minor damage trying to avoid the crash. He was not injured.
Horry County emergency crews responded to the wreck around 3 a.m. A jeep traveling in the wrong direction crashed into a Chevrolet truck head-on, said Cpl. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The driver of the jeep and a passenger in the truck were killed in the crash, Collins said. The driver of the truck went to the hospital.
Authorities are trying to determine why the jeep was on the wrong side of the road, Collins said. The Horry County Coroner’s Office has not released the names of the two people killed.
Tritt wrote on Twitter that his tour bus suffered minor damage, and he expressed condolences for those killed.
“I’m really shaken up by what I witnessed. God bless those who died,” he wrote.
“We sustained minor damage as we tried to avoid the crash site in front of us,” Tritt wrote. “Bus damage can be fixed, but lives cannot be replaced. I’m so incredibly sad for those who lost their lives tonight.”
Tritt played at the North Myrtle Beach House of Blues on Friday night, according to his website.
