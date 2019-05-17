Local
It’s gonna be hot in Myrtle Beach this weekend, and we’re not talking about the bikes
Highlights of the Biker Rodeo at Myrtle Beach Bike Rally
Heat wave!
A week of above-average temps will blanket the Myrtle Beach area as one bike festival ends and another rolls into town.
National Weather Service forecasters say high temps should reach into the mid-to-high 80s this weekend — with a possibility of reaching into the mid-90s in some areas. The warm weather is expected to continue for the next six to 10 days.
Sunshine should be abundant throughout the weekend, though there is a possibility of a stray thunderstorm or rain shower, forecasters say.
Clear skies and high temps should be welcome news for the thousands of motorcycle riders in town for bike week. Next weekend is Memorial Day’s Atlantic Beach Bikefest bringing even more riders to the Grand Strand.
Low temps this weekend and next week should hover around 70 degrees.
People outside will need sunscreen due to high UV indices, forecasters say. There is also a possibility of heat exhaustion for sensitive people, such as the elderly or the young.
Beachgoers will encounter strong ocean currents on Friday and possibly Saturday, according to the weather service. The highest risk for rip currents is along the North Carolina coast, north of the state line.
