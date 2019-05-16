Eight people transported to hospitals following three-vehicle crash outside Myrtle Beach

A three-vehicle crash on S.C. 707 resulted in eight people being transported to hospitals, though no injuries were considered life-threatening, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. Photo courtesy of HCFR

Eight people were transported to hospitals Thursday night as a result of a three-vehicle crash on Highway 707 and Buddy Lane, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

One person had to be extricated by emergency crews. Three patients were taken to Grand Strand Medical Center and five were transported to South Strand Medical Center.

None of the injuries were considered to life-threatening, according to HCFR.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW