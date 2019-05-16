Local
Eight people transported to hospitals following three-vehicle crash outside Myrtle Beach
Eight people were transported to hospitals Thursday night as a result of a three-vehicle crash on Highway 707 and Buddy Lane, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
One person had to be extricated by emergency crews. Three patients were taken to Grand Strand Medical Center and five were transported to South Strand Medical Center.
None of the injuries were considered to life-threatening, according to HCFR.
