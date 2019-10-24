A popular eatery on the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk has opened a pair of new north locations

A longstanding Myrtle Beach Boardwalk restaurant and bar has opened a pair of new locations in North Myrtle Beach with different themes.

Hurricanes Daiquiri Bar & Grill has been on the boardwalk for six years, and now Hurricanes Seafood Grill and Hurricanes at The Tilghman Beach and Golf Resort have both opened this summer and fall.

Hurricanes Seafood Grill, on Sea Mountain Highway and Ocean Drive in the Cherry Grove area, has two levels including a covered open-air upstairs, enclosed downstairs and covered patio that can be left open or closed and heated and cooled. The second floor is available for groups.

The seafood grill has some items in common with the daiquiri bar and grill, including bangin’ shrimp, fried gator bites that are marinated overnight in jalapenos and served with bangin’ sauce, fried mozzarella sticks that are soaked in buttermilk and hand-rolled in Italian bread crumbs, fish and shrimp tacos, and hush puppies with freshly-mixed honey butter.

The Menu

A tri-blend burger, tacos and char-grilled oysters at Hurricanes Seafood Grill on Sea Mountain Highway in North Myrtle Beach. Courtesy of Hurricanes

One unique menu item that owner Alton Swann is perhaps most partial to is char-grilled oysters. He said he consulted Tommy Cvitanovich, the owner of Drago’s Seafood in New Orleans, about how he makes his coveted oysters, which include a garlic butter mixture, two cheeses and parsley.

“Reading his story of how he turned his restaurant around with char-grilled oysters inspired me to bring them to Myrtle Beach,” Swann said. “I wanted to bring that flavor that Tommy does in New Orleans here to the Grand Strand because nobody else here does them that way.”

Some other popular menu items are Ahi tuna tacos and fish and chips featuring cod.

Prep work begins three hours prior to opening “because a lot of our stuff is homemade and that makes a difference,” Swann said. “In the end it’s better quality and hopefully that results in repeat customers and they recognize the time and effort we put into the food.”

The char-grill is also being used to cook tri-blend burgers featuring hamburger and brisket, and grilled fish for fish tacos that can feature black sea bass, grouper, mahi mahi or snapper, depending on what’s fresh and available.

Fresh bread from Benjamin’s Bakery in Surfside Beach is used for sandwiches and po boys, with the exception of Hawaiian Sweet Rolls used for sliders including crab cakes.

Daiquiri machines are on the way that will feature five flavors using Fat Tuesday daiquiri mixes.

Hurricanes has several $5 lunch specials available every day the restaurant is open for lunch.

Hurricanes at The Tilghman, which is a couple blocks south of the seafood grill on Ocean Drive, features $5 breakfast specials and has some of the same apps and lunch items as the seafood grill.

Through the winter months, Hurricanes Seafood Grill will be open for dinner seven days a week from 3 p.m., and lunch and dinner Thursday through Sunday beginning at 11 a.m. It will close at 9 p.m. Monday-Wednesday and 10 p.m. Thursday-Sunday.

Hurricanes at The Tilghman is open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Catering based at The Tilghman is available.