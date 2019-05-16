Local man killed in early-morning fatal crash in Loris area

South Carolina traffic collisions by the numbers More than 141,000 traffic collisions were recorded in South Carolina in 2017. Here's why there were so many. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK More than 141,000 traffic collisions were recorded in South Carolina in 2017. Here's why there were so many.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office identified a 20-year-old Loris man as the person who died Thursday morning in a single-vehicle crash.

Kavier Bellamy died about 5 a.m. at the scene, near the intersection of Highway 45 and Live Oak Road in the Loris area, according to Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler.

A 1999 Toyota Acura was traveling south on Highway 45 when Bellamy lost control, went off the roadway and hit a tree, according to Cpl. Sonny Collins, with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The vehicle overturned and Bellamy was killed, Collins said. He was not wearing a seat belt. SCHP is investigating the incident.