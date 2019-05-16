Local

Local man killed in early-morning fatal crash in Loris area

The Horry County Coroner’s Office identified a 20-year-old Loris man as the person who died Thursday morning in a single-vehicle crash.

Kavier Bellamy died about 5 a.m. at the scene, near the intersection of Highway 45 and Live Oak Road in the Loris area, according to Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler.

A 1999 Toyota Acura was traveling south on Highway 45 when Bellamy lost control, went off the roadway and hit a tree, according to Cpl. Sonny Collins, with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The vehicle overturned and Bellamy was killed, Collins said. He was not wearing a seat belt. SCHP is investigating the incident.

