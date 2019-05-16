Hazardous conditions at Myrtle Beach senior home led to a deadly fall, lawsuit says

A brief explanation of civil lawsuits and where to file them Civil suits can be filed against another party for reasons including alleged negligence, product liability, marriage and children, money and debt and injury. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Civil suits can be filed against another party for reasons including alleged negligence, product liability, marriage and children, money and debt and injury.

An elderly woman died due to injuries from a fall after her retirement home refused her request to install safety measures, her family says in a lawsuit.





Resident Ida Storrs requested that Myrtle Beach Senior Living at Eagle Crest install a handrail to assist her in moving from the walkway leading up to her room onto her patio when she moved into the residence on May 16, 2018. On June 3, Storrs died after she fell and hit her head walking to her patio, according to a lawsuit filed Wednesday in the 15th Judicial Circuit of Common Pleas.

The filing argues Storrs’ death was caused by the hazardous condition of the transition between the walkway and patio, which was created, controlled and maintained by Eagle Crest.





The lawsuit also claims Eagle Crest breached their duties and were negligent, reckless, grossly negligent, willful and wanton in failing to provide safe conditions for their residents, correct any existing dangerous conditions and accommodate the senior residents when requests are made.





“The Defendants owed Ida Jane Storrs a duty to exercise reasonable care to maintain the premises in a safe condition,” the lawsuit states. “The Defendants owed Ida Jane Storrs a duty to conduct reasonable inspection of the premises to discover defects that could pose a hazard to the senior residents of Eagle Crest.”





A personal representative of Storrs estate is requesting punitive damages for Storrs’ pre-death pain and suffering, fright, mental and emotional distress, anxiety, bodily injury, medical expenses, and any other survival action damages that are discovered, according to the lawsuit.





An Eagle Crest office manager refused to comment and hung up when The Sun News called the facility.



