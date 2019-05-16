How choosing a local bank could save Horry County taxpayers thousands of dollars

I-73 funding depends on local municipalities working through tax allocations Myrtle Beach City Council passed a motion Tuesday morning in support of I-73 and intergovernmental negotiations to fund the project from jurisdictions directly benefiting from construction of the interstate. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Myrtle Beach City Council passed a motion Tuesday morning in support of I-73 and intergovernmental negotiations to fund the project from jurisdictions directly benefiting from construction of the interstate.

Charlotte may be the banking capital of the Southeast, but Horry County tax dollars are no longer going there for processing.

Horry County Treasurer Angie Jones announced Wednesday that Conway National Bank would be taking over the lockbox services for her office. Jones said she has wanted to make this change since she took office.

“It’s going to save us a ton of money,” Jones said. “It’s going to be in the tens of thousands of dollars.”





The treasurer’s office handles the money collected from property and car taxes, as well as handling the county’s money. While Wednesday’s announcement doesn’t directly impact folks who go to the treasurer’s office to pay money, or those who pay online, it will help the thousands who send their checks out-of-state to pay local taxes.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Currently, folks who mail in payments to Horry County have to send their checks or information to Wells Fargo Bank in Charlotte.

Jones said sending their money to a bank in Charlotte confused many taxpayers. Then the tax information had to be sent back to Horry County, which created logistical issues for her office and led to many documents like checks getting damaged.

In addition, it increased the likelihood of something being lost in transition and increased the time it took for someone to notice something went wrong.

So she decided to put out a request for proposal to see if a new bank could do it cheaper. Five banks responded, and Conway National’s offer came in the second lowest.

While they were not the lowest bidder, the bank being located in Horry County was a big reason why it was chosen, Jones said. Being a local establishment, Jones said the change to Conway National will also speed up the process and make it where her office can fix issues much faster.

“If Conway National can’t figure it out, they can walk over and see us,” she said.

Jones said she thinks this move can save the county upwards of $50,000. It will also require Conway National to bring on new people for