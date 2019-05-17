Check out which new store is opening at Barefoot Landing this weekend

What’s new for 2019? 8 restaurant openings in the Grand Strand With new restaurants opening this year, Myrtle Beach locals and visitors have several culinary options to choose from. Here’s a list of the latest restaurant openings in 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK With new restaurants opening this year, Myrtle Beach locals and visitors have several culinary options to choose from. Here’s a list of the latest restaurant openings in 2019.

Savannah Bee Company is bringing its signature honey products to Barefoot Landing.

The honey-inspired company celebrated the grand opening of its second Myrtle Beach area location on Friday. The retail storefront will feature the company’s signature honeys, honeycomb, beauty and body care products, along with a mead bar, honey tastings and an observation beehive, according to a news release.

The Barefoot Landing location will be the company’s 13th nationwide, and its third in South Carolina, with locations in Charleston and Broadway at the Beach in Myrtle Beach.





Savannah Bee Company will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday to Thursday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends.